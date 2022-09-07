Chicago PD Season 10 Poster Puts One Character Front And Center

Fans of NBC's procedurals have been in a whirlwind as of late. Kelli Giddish is leaving "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" after 11 years. Jesse Lee Soffer is exiting "Chicago P.D." after eight. "Law & Order: Organized Crime" is getting a new showrunner after two seasons. So what does this mean for all the characters we love in these Wolf Entertainment series?

Soffer's departure leaves us with the most questions, as his character, Jay Halstead, just wed Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) in Season 9. Why they would have these two marry, just to have Jay leave the series the subsequent season, is a real headscratcher. Many fans also wonder how Jay will be written off the show, as Spiridakos stays on as Hailey. A relocation doesn't make sense if Hailey doesn't go with him, so will they kill off Jay? A departmental move also doesn't seem likely. So many questions are begging for answers, and hopefully, we get them midway through the season when Soffer is expected to exit.

We might get some answers in the new "Chicago P.D." poster for Season 10, as it highlights one character over all the others, putting them front and center.