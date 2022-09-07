Chicago PD Season 10 Poster Puts One Character Front And Center
Fans of NBC's procedurals have been in a whirlwind as of late. Kelli Giddish is leaving "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" after 11 years. Jesse Lee Soffer is exiting "Chicago P.D." after eight. "Law & Order: Organized Crime" is getting a new showrunner after two seasons. So what does this mean for all the characters we love in these Wolf Entertainment series?
Soffer's departure leaves us with the most questions, as his character, Jay Halstead, just wed Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) in Season 9. Why they would have these two marry, just to have Jay leave the series the subsequent season, is a real headscratcher. Many fans also wonder how Jay will be written off the show, as Spiridakos stays on as Hailey. A relocation doesn't make sense if Hailey doesn't go with him, so will they kill off Jay? A departmental move also doesn't seem likely. So many questions are begging for answers, and hopefully, we get them midway through the season when Soffer is expected to exit.
We might get some answers in the new "Chicago P.D." poster for Season 10, as it highlights one character over all the others, putting them front and center.
Hailey Upton is highlighted on the Season 10 poster for Chicago P.D.
NBC recently revealed some episodic images for their upcoming Fall 2022 series, as well as posters for the new seasons. The poster for Season 10 of "Chicago P.D." features the show's usual suspects but puts Hailey Upton front and center. Hailey is the only character whose entire body is shown, while it's just the busts of the other leads. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), and Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) are all featured on the poster behind Hailey. Voight and Atwater have the most prominent photos on the poster, suggesting their significance in Season 10. But with Hailey up front, we think this might be her season.
Also on the poster is newcomer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), who Halstead trained in Season 9. The rookie is taking a full-time role in Season 10, with many suspecting he will take Jay's spot in the Intelligence Unit when he leaves.
To see how it all goes down, catch "Chicago P.D." Season 10 when it premieres on NBC on September 21 at 10 p.m. EST.