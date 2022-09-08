The Second Black Adam Trailer Promises A Solid Future For The DCEU

Somehow, we live in a world where "Black Adam" hasn't premiered yet. It seems like this film was released ages ago, and we've already watched it, streamed it six months later, and complained about the new hierarchy of power in the DC universe in Reddit threads. But that's another universe. In this one, Dwayne Johnson is still teasing us about the Man in Black one Teremana-riddled Instagram post at a time.

But "Black Adam" has been in the works longer than you realize. As far back as 2007, Johnson was connected to the character (per /Film), making this a 15-year passion project for the former wrestler. According to Empire, the antihero flick was scheduled to begin filming in the summer of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans. On April 10, 2021, Johnson revealed on Instagram that filming finally started, and after several release date pushbacks, "Black Adam" is finally debuting on October 21.

We've only had one full-length trailer for "Black Adam" so far, and now Warner Bros. is giving us our second taste.