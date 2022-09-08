The Second Black Adam Trailer Promises A Solid Future For The DCEU
Somehow, we live in a world where "Black Adam" hasn't premiered yet. It seems like this film was released ages ago, and we've already watched it, streamed it six months later, and complained about the new hierarchy of power in the DC universe in Reddit threads. But that's another universe. In this one, Dwayne Johnson is still teasing us about the Man in Black one Teremana-riddled Instagram post at a time.
But "Black Adam" has been in the works longer than you realize. As far back as 2007, Johnson was connected to the character (per /Film), making this a 15-year passion project for the former wrestler. According to Empire, the antihero flick was scheduled to begin filming in the summer of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans. On April 10, 2021, Johnson revealed on Instagram that filming finally started, and after several release date pushbacks, "Black Adam" is finally debuting on October 21.
We've only had one full-length trailer for "Black Adam" so far, and now Warner Bros. is giving us our second taste.
Black Adam looks like the most Dwayne Johnson movie ever filmed
We get a much better look at some of the "Black Adam" supporting characters in the second trailer, including Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). The spotlight is still very much on Black Adam, and it's evident Dwayne Johnson has poured every ounce of his soul into this film.
Those villain rumors finally proved true in the second trailer for "Black Adam," as Marwan Kenzari made a brief debut as Sabbac — the antithesis of DC characters like Shazam. The villain yells out "Sabaac," gaining powers from Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, and Crateis. Black Adam might seem like a villain in his own right, but one clear threat stands out in this trailer.
The second trailer for "Black Adam" promises a good time at the movies; we're just hoping it's every bit of perfection as Johnson has suggested it will be over the last several years. Only a month and a half to go before we find out if this is the movie that will save the DCEU or put the final nail in its coffin.