Four Important Star Wars: Rebels Characters Are Returning For Ahsoka

The exclusive teaser begins with Ahsoka on the bridge of the light freighter Ghost. She's soon joined by Hera Syndulla, who's only visible from the back–and at this point it's still unclear who will be playing her. The teaser also shows the Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren. Her involvement has been known since 2021, when Natasha Liu Bordizzo was announced to be playing the role (via Deadline). Bordizzo was also in attendance at the panel.

"So much I could say," Bordizzo said. "I feel like I've just been adopted into a new family. I feel that way about everyone I work with but also the fans. It's just the most welcoming, creative... I mean, I never experienced anything like this. Set is going really well.

"I know how much Sabine means to many people in this room, and I know how much she means to Dave and I think you guys are going to be really excited about the journey she's about to have."

The teaser concludes with a live-action recreation of the final scene from "Rebels," showing a painting of Ezra Bridger. Ezra is the main character of "Rebels" and disappeared at the end of that series. Fans have been hoping that Disney would continue the story of the search for Ezra, and now it appears that "Ahsoka" will do just that.

Finally, there's the gang's faithful droid Chopper. He wasn't part of the footage, but fans were treated to a surprise appearance by the robot, who rolled out onstage and danced with Dawson.

Today's teaser trailer was brief, but it confirms the story of "Star Wars: Rebels" isn't over quite yet.