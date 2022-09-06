Shazam Director David F. Sandberg Nearly Directed A Very Different Superhero Property

Swedish filmmaker David F. Sandberg is best known by audiences for helming the 2019 superhero film, "Shazam!," the seventh film in the DC Extended Universe. However, what many aren't aware of is Sandberg's near involvement in another comic book property. Before entering the field for the DC superhero character, Sandberg was best known for the variety of horror short films posted on YouTube under his channel, ponysmasher. He made the jump into the feature film realm with "Lights Out" and "Annabelle: Creation." Sandberg would then take the dive into blockbuster superhero cinema with "Shazam!," which opened with great success. The film made a hearty return at the box office, garnering over $366 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). It also was a hit with critics, hailing a 90% fresh Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The fun, light-hearted antics of "Shazam!" might seem to be a major departure from Sandberg's previous short and feature film efforts that were centered around the horror genre. However, it's clear that he was able to translate the colorful world of "Shazam!" onto the big screen in a satisfying way for fans and critics alike. Nevertheless, it makes one wonder what Sandberg's horror-oriented mind could craft if the director had the chance to blend it with a comic book property of some kind. As intriguing as this sounds, we were not too far off from receiving a possible realization of this.