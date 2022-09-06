This Deleted Thor: Love And Thunder Scene Showcases A More Darkly Comedic Thor
Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder" will be available to stream on Disney+ soon, but if you wait for the Blu-ray to come out later this month, there will be a special surprise waiting in the form of deleted and never-before-seen content, including a scene that was cut from the beginning of the movie that would've reportedly altered its entire tone.
"Love and Thunder" may not have been a consensus hit across the board with critics. Still, many people did connect with and appreciated the Thor sequel, as well as its acting performances — especially from Christian Bale, who played Gorr the God Butcher. The film currently sits at 65% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 77% audience score. Some viewers felt that the MCU movie was ultimately suffering from a lack of uniqueness and character and that it was just way too big of an audience crowd-pleaser, rather than it being an epically different Marvel flick the way "Thor: Ragnarok" was. As of this publication, the 2017 film has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 87% audience score.
"[Thor: Love and Thunder]'s saturated and loud and beautiful to behold," wrote Denver Post critic John Wenzel. "But its ungainly plot and willingness to slip into every tonal alley leaves it searching for a point."
Now, most people would think that the problem ultimately lies with director Taika Waititi and the decisions he made while working on the film. But if you look at the deleted scenes on the "Love and Thunder" Blu-ray, you'll see that the Oscar-winning director did, in fact, have a slightly different tone for the God of Thunder this time around ...
Taika Waititi almost gave fans death, entrails, and more in opening Love and Thunder scene
According to Polygon, a deleted scene from the "Thor: Love and Thunder" Blu-ray that drops on September 27 will reportedly show a much more darkly comedic side to the Asgardian hero, with him joking about death and war as he encounters disemboweled people. We already know that Star-Lord aka Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the Guardians of the Galaxy teamed up with Thor at the end of "Avengers: Endgame" and started going on space adventures with him. But what people aren't aware of is just how crazy some things got while the heroes were all out on the road. That's where the deleted scene comes in, with the clip being posted online by Polygon.
"What is that glorious aroma?" Thor asks to open the scene, as an intense battle involving Quill and the Guardians wages below him. "I think it's all the bodies," Star-Lord yells while taking on heavy fire. Moments later, we hear the two of them going back and forth about the war-fueled state of the planet they're on and how Thor supposedly tricked the Guardians into coming there without revealing how crazy things were. "You mentioned nothing about it spinning off into chaos and utter pain!" shouts Quill. Thor then jokingly says, "Pain?!" before then appearing disgusted by a soldier who passes by with his entrails exposed.
The macabre moments likely would've been enough to change the entire tone of the Marvel movie, making it much more darkly comedic and mature. It's a step that the MCU has yet to take so far, but one that could possibly bode well for the studio someday. Back in January 2022, "The Batman" director Matt Reeves was rumored to be on Kevin Feige's radar for this exact kind of project, per Giant Freakin Robot. So the interest is definitely there. MCU fans just have to be patient.