This Deleted Thor: Love And Thunder Scene Showcases A More Darkly Comedic Thor

Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder" will be available to stream on Disney+ soon, but if you wait for the Blu-ray to come out later this month, there will be a special surprise waiting in the form of deleted and never-before-seen content, including a scene that was cut from the beginning of the movie that would've reportedly altered its entire tone.

"Love and Thunder" may not have been a consensus hit across the board with critics. Still, many people did connect with and appreciated the Thor sequel, as well as its acting performances — especially from Christian Bale, who played Gorr the God Butcher. The film currently sits at 65% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 77% audience score. Some viewers felt that the MCU movie was ultimately suffering from a lack of uniqueness and character and that it was just way too big of an audience crowd-pleaser, rather than it being an epically different Marvel flick the way "Thor: Ragnarok" was. As of this publication, the 2017 film has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 87% audience score.

"[Thor: Love and Thunder]'s saturated and loud and beautiful to behold," wrote Denver Post critic John Wenzel. "But its ungainly plot and willingness to slip into every tonal alley leaves it searching for a point."

Now, most people would think that the problem ultimately lies with director Taika Waititi and the decisions he made while working on the film. But if you look at the deleted scenes on the "Love and Thunder" Blu-ray, you'll see that the Oscar-winning director did, in fact, have a slightly different tone for the God of Thunder this time around ...