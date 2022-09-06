The Movie That Got The Longest Standing Ovation At Venice Will Surprise You

The Venice Film Festival has given movie fans much to be excited about this year, like Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," which elicited an incredible six-minute standing ovation that brought actor and star Brendan Fraser to tears. But was that actually the biggest and loudest reaction of the fest so far?

Beginning on August 31 and ending on September 10, the legendary event takes place on the Italian island of Venice Lido. It has become known as a Hollywood proving ground for upcoming flicks, much like the Cannes Film Festival. This year, a number of big titles have debuted and been welcomed with open arms by those in attendance, including "The Whale," "Don't Worry Darling," and the Timothée Chalamet-led "Bones and All," which received an impressive eight-and-a-half-minute standing ovation. The Olivia Wilde-directed "Don't Worry Darling" managed to snag a five-minute celebration, while Fraser's ovation for "The Whale" seemed to steal the show on social media.

"The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd's applause made him stay," wrote Variety's Ramin Setoodeh on Twitter. "Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan," tweeted Fraser's former co-star, Dwayne Johnson, who got his film start in "The Mummy Returns" back in 2001.

Looking back at the movies that have debuted so far at Venice, it's hard to gauge which are actually the best and worst. But what we can do is see which ones have garnered the biggest reactions, and so far, it's surprisingly none of the movies that have been mentioned ...