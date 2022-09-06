Ema Horvath Gives An Early Look At Her New Rings Of Power Character Eärien - Exclusive

When Aragorn leaps on high from the Seat of Seeing full onto a group of Uruk-hai at the end of Peter Jackson's "The Fellowship of the Ring" film, the character shouts a loud, one-word battle cry. The one word? Elendil! The full-throated shout petrifies his enemies — as it should. After all, Aragorn is shouting the name of one of his ancient and most important ancestors.

Elendil is the first High King to rule Gondor and its sister kingdom of Arnor long before Aragorn is born. He and his family are born on the island nation of Númenor, far out off of the west coast of Middle-earth. His son is Isildur, the guy who eventually cuts the One Ring from Sauron's hand. Elendil also has another son, Anárion, but apart from that, we know very little about the rest of his family.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is set during the Second Age, before Gondor is ever founded. When the show starts, Elendil and his family are still relatively unimportant members of the royal family of their home nation of Númenor. When we sat down to interview several of the show's Númenórean actors earlier this summer, Elendil actor Lloyd Owen mentioned that we're going to see a more fleshed-out backstory for his character's family. This includes a recently deceased wife, whom he is still mourning, and a young daughter.

Elendil only has two sons, Isildur and Anárion, in Tolkien's source material. However, "The Rings of Power" showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have decided to add a younger sister to the male-centric family tree. The character is called Eärien and is played by Ema Horvath — and she gave us a peek into what we can expect from her.