Elon Musk Has An Eyebrow-Raising Take On Amazon's The Rings Of Power

Elon Musk has some fairly brutal critiques of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," and he wasn't shy about sharing them on Twitter. "Tolkien is turning in his grave," he tweeted on Labor Day, suggesting that author J.R.R. Tolkien would not be pleased with the Amazon Prime series if he were still alive to see it.

That wasn't all, though. Musk offered more specific criticism shortly thereafter. "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice," he tweeted. While this is something of a broad criticism, it also ignores the fact that there are already several likable and admirable male characters, including Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova).

Musk also seems to be suggesting that Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is a Mary Sue, a controversial term for female characters who seem to be without flaws (via TV Tropes). Either way, with only two episodes of "The Rings of Power" having aired, much of the story as well as its central characters could show far more depth, nuance, and layers before the first season comes to a close. Whether Musk will keep tuning in to find out, though, is hard to say.