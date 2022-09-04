The Unexpected Reason Behind Mila Kunis Riding The Bus To The That '70s Show Set

In a "Tonight Show" interview in 2012, Mila Kunis admitted that, when she auditioned for the role of Jackie Burkhart in "That '70s Show," she was only 14. The producers didn't want anyone under 18 on the show, so she stretched the truth a little bit. "I told them I was gonna be 18, which is not technically a lie, cause at one point ... I was gonna be 18," Kunis told Jay Leno. This meant that she grew up on the show as an actual teenager, living with her parents, having rules to follow, and getting in trouble.

There were some complications to her being only 14 when she started on the show, most notably her character's relationship with Ashton Kutcher's character, Michael Kelso. Kutcher was 19 at the time and felt extremely uncomfortable having a kissing scene with a 14-year-old. "It was really weird. I was like, isn't this illegal? Am I allowed?" Kutcher explained on The Howard Stern Show. Kunis was pretty nervous about the kiss too, as her and Kutcher's first onscreen kiss also happened to be Kunis' first kiss altogether (via People).

However, that wasn't the only thing that got awkward about being a teenager working on a television show.