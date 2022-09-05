The Game Of Thrones Vet Who's Playing A New Character On House Of The Dragon Episode 3

The character of Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane was brought to life by three actors over his tenure on "Game of Thrones" — Conan Stevens, Ian Whyte, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson — and throughout that time, he killed or maimed countless people. The Mountain was feared by everyone except Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and ex-maester Qyburn (Anton Lesser) — the latter of whom had saved him after he was pierced with a poison arrow — and the villainous character will perhaps be most remembered for his brutal murder of the fan-favorite Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), one of the most devastating "Game of Thrones" deaths of all-time. In an interview with NME.com, Pascal said that having his death rank among the most gruesome of the show was fantastic. "If I'm actually up there and if I'm in the top three, I mean then like, everything after is a bit futile," he joked, "It's like, what am I doing? Why am I still trying? I did it."

The Mountain racked up plenty of bloodshed before then, however. One of his earliest on-screen kills happened when he jousted with new knight Ser Hugh of the Vale in Season 1, Episode 4.

Ser Hugh had previously been the former Hand of the King Jon Arryn's (John Standing) squire, and he had been suspiciously promoted after Arryn's death. Unfortunately, Ned Stark (Sean Bean) doesn't get a chance to question Ser Hugh, as The Mountain's lance jabs him in the neck, killing him. After a brief appearance in the following episode, Ser Hugh is gone.

But not the actor who plays him. Because now, that same performer is playing not one, but two characters in the prequel "House of the Dragon."