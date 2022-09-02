Here's How Much NCIS Fans Can Expect To See Ducky In Season 20

"NCIS" Executive Producer Steven D. Binder spoke to TV Insider about what viewers could expect to see in Season 20 and had some encouraging news for Ducky fans. When asked directly how often Dr. Mallard would appear in the upcoming season, Binder said, "I think it'll be probably about the same, possibly more." He cited the need to write Mark Harmon's character off the show while introducing Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) as a reason we didn't see much of Ducky in Season 19. "That takes a lot of energy, and it takes a lot of time, and it takes a lot of oxygen," he said.

Binder made it clear he values the veteran actor's presence. "I say to him all the time, 'you are this magical pixie dust, wherever we put you, you're just this magical being who elevates every scene he's in with that David McCallum gravitas.' So we would love to have more. We'll have a little more head space. At a bare minimum, you'll see him the same amount ... He's never let us down in 20 years." Nor has he let fans down since his 1953 debut in the BBC miniseries "The Rose and The Ring," and it looks like we'll get more than a couple of brief glimpses of Ducky this season.