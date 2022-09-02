Is Michael Fassbender's Assassin's Creed Movie Part Of The Games' Canon?

"Assassin's Creed" is a massive franchise in the video game industry, so it's no surprise that a studio would want to capitalize on its success and bring it to the big screen. That's exactly what 20th Century Fox attempted with 2016's "Assassin's Creed," though the Michael Fassbender-led movie ended up being pretty underwhelming. Still, Netflix has big plans for the franchise, including an anime adaptation and a live-action series.

The on-screen future for "Assassin's Creed" looks to be on the right track, but we don't yet know if any of these adaptations will be canonical to the games. In fact, fans are still confused over whether the 2016 movie is considered canon. While many of the games are connected to one another through recurring characters, the movie did not follow any video game characters. However, that doesn't mean it isn't part of the video game canon.

The Apple of Eden is one significant connection between "Assassin's Creed" and its video game counterparts. The apple is featured prominently throughout the franchise, with the Templars seeking to use its powers to control minds and cement their power over the world. "Assassin's Creed" followed this basic storyline, and the movie showed the Templars obtaining the weapon before being stopped by Fassbender and the rest of the Assassins.

Though The Apple of Eden plays a significant role in the movie, "Assassin's Creed" actually features even more subtle connections to the games.