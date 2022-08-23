Harry Styles Left Everyone On Don't Worry Darling In Tears After Filming This Scene

According to ABC News, Olivia Wilde told Rolling Stone about a sequence in "Don't Worry, Darling" in which Harry Styles went beyond what was expected. "The scene called for him to stand onstage with Frank (Chris Pine) and chant their creepy slogan 'Whose world is it? Ours!' over and over again. Dark as hell," she explained. "But Harry took it to another level. He was so fully in the moment, he began screaming the lines to the crowd, in this primal roar, that was way more intense than anything we expected from the scene. The camera operator followed him as he paced around the stage like a kind of wild animal. We were all gobsmacked at the monitor. I think even Harry was surprised by it."

Wilde's response is kind of the actor's dream. Few performers wouldn't relish knowing their work stirred viewers to a strong, emotional reaction. Granted, she is Styles' current partner, so her opinions are arguably biased, but last year, Vogue did a piece saying much the same thing. With several Oscar-bait projects under his belt, from "Dunkirk" to "Don't Worry, Darling," as well as a foot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "The Eternals," anticipate many more films featuring the former boy band star for quite some time.