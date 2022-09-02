The Real-Life Inspiration Behind Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Multi-Generational Story

Audiences have seen plenty of legacy sequels in the last decade, movies that return to an iconic franchise with a brand new cast of characters, along with some obligatory appearances from the original stars to give long-time fans the dose of nostalgia they're after. From "Halloween" and "Scream" to "Star Wars," Hollywood seems to have cracked the formula to keep theater-goers coming back for more — for the most part. One much-hyped sequel that didn't quite hit the heights many predicted is "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," helmed by Jason Reitman, the son of "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman. It follows a family who inherit their estranged grandfather's property in Oklahoma and soon discover that he was one of the original Ghostbusters. This revelation kicks off a brand new adventure in the franchise.

Released in 2021, when cinema was still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the film didn't exactly make huge waves. While it managed to pull in $204 million worldwide, it scored a middling 63% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though fan reviews were a lot kinder. At the heart of the story is Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace), who quickly figures out that her grandfather Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) was a Ghostbuster before his death. She realizes that he was trying to figure out what was happening in the mines underneath Summerville, Oklahoma. There's a huge focus on family, especially because Phoebe's mother Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon) knows nothing about her father — until now. Co-writer Gil Kenan recently opened up about what inspired this multigenerational story.