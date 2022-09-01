Joker: Folie à Deux Just Cast A Fan-Favorite Harry Potter Star

Before its release, the trailers for "Joker," starring Joaquin Phoenix, were a little confusing for the average movie fan. Based on what was revealed in those few minutes, it was tough to tell what kind of movie it was actually going to be. With the ongoing flow of films based on comic book characters, this one surely had a unique flavor to it. And it turned out that "Joker" was not only perfectly different, but also highly appealing, as The Numbers reports that the film has now grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

It's no surprise that after the success of "Joker," Warner Bros. would be making the sequel. Esquire informs fans that not only will Phoenix return to reprise his role as the disturbed Arthur Fleck in "Joker: Folie à Deux," but the follow-up will also feature Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. With the success of the first movie and the signing of these two stars, it's no doubt that plenty of actors are chomping at the bit to be part of this highly anticipated second installment.

However, besides Phoenix and Gaga officially being on board, as well as "Joker" co-star Zazie Beetz reportedly negotiating a return (per Deadline), the rest of the cast remains a mystery. At least it was until it was recently revealed that another familiar face is reportedly joining the on-screen madness. And this actor is already familiar with being part of a highly anticipated sequel.