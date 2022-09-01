Netflix Is Bringing Lindsay Lohan Back Into All Of Our Lives

After becoming famous as a child for roles in "The Parent Trap," and "Freaky Friday," Lindsay Lohan took on the role of Cady Heron in the smash hit "Mean Girls," and her fame changed overnight. Suddenly Lohan seemed to be everywhere, and not just on the screen. She signed a deal with Casablanca Records, which led to the release of her 2004 debut album, "Speak." (via E! News). The album had one hit, "Rumors," and was certified platinum by the beginning of 2005. She released a second album at the end of 2005, with the very personal song "Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)" released as a single.

For a few years, Lohan's career was on an upward trajectory, with starring roles in "Just My Luck" and "Herbie Fully Loaded," and critically acclaimed films like "Bobby" and "A Prairie Home Companion." But by the time 2010 rolled around, Lohan's personal issues overshadowed her career. Her film, 2010's "I Know Who Killed Me," was overshadowed by her DUI arrest three days before the premiere (via Top Shelf, Low Brow).

You rarely hear about Lindsay Lohan anymore, but that's not for her lack of trying. For the last several years, she guest-starred in "2 Broke Girls" and played a lead in the short-lived series "Sick Note," with Rupert Grint and Nick Frost. But now, thanks to a two-picture deal Lohan signed with Netflix, we may see more of her very soon.