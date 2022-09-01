Ana De Armas Has Some Strong Opinions On Blonde's NC-17 Rating

You've probably already heard that the upcoming Netflix film "Blonde," based on the novel about screen icon Marilyn Monroe by Joyce Carol Oates, has been slapped with an NC-17 rating. It's possible that you even know why "Blonde" is rated NC-17 for what the MPAA calls "some sexual content." The film's director Andrew Dominik has already chimed in on why the film's rough edges are artistically necessary (via Vulture).

Ana de Armas is starring in the film as "Norma Jeane" (via IMDb), a fictionalized version of Marilyn Monroe's real-life, off-screen identity Norma Jeane Mortenson. The original novel has plenty of graphic sequences that would raise eyebrows if faithfully adapted for the screen, so an NC-17 rating isn't a huge surprise. But de Armas nevertheless has some strong opinions about the controversial rating, which often acts as a commercial liability by limiting the potential audience for a movie, a factor that is unexplored territory for Netflix (via Vogue).