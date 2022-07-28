The Full-Length Trailer For Netflix's NC-17-Rated Blonde Is Very Revealing
Early on in her career, Marilyn Monroe emerged as one of Hollywood's first megastars. Andrew Dominik's NC-17-rated film "Blonde," an adaptation of the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, reimagines the tragic, haunted life of the starlet while trying to bring viewers further into her impenetrable world than perhaps we've ever dared to go.
If Dominik sounds familiar to you, it may be because you've seen some of the daring auteur's other critically lauded works. Dominik was the bold mind behind the revisionist western "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" and was also responsible for bringing us Robin Williams' darkest performance in the eerie "One Hour Photo." Thus far, he has dropped intriguing hints about his first film made exclusively for Netflix, and in this new trailer, the writer-director brings us an uncompromising vision of the price of fame.
Judging from what is revealed here, it appears that "Blonde" is going to be a movie that sinks its hooks in deep ... and may even draw some blood in the process.
The adaptation looks stylish and devastating
Framed around an interview that punctuates the entirety of the trailer, this first real look at "Blonde" suggests that the film's focus will be the unshakable sadness that permeated Marilyn Monroe's entire career. She speaks sorrowfully about how much the world demands of her alter ego when every day after she leaves behind the dressing room, she still just feels like Norma Jean Baker. Shot with style — and flickering between black and white presentation with eye-popping bursts of color — the trailer suggests a demure yet devastating view of Monroe's life. The fact that it's set to a slowed-down version of one of her most famous songs, "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," only makes it darker.
As for the film itself, Dominik has suggested that it will be uncompromising in its vision. "It's not running for public office," he said of "Blonde," doubling down specifically on the fact that the movie is rated NC-17 for a reason (via Screen Daily). "It's an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe; it's kind of what you want, right?" the filmmaker said. "I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story."
Though there wasn't anything too lurid or shocking in the trailer, Dominik's comments suggest that we haven't seen anything yet. Either way, "Blonde" will be out on Netflix on September 28th, to give viewers the full picture.