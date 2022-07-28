The Full-Length Trailer For Netflix's NC-17-Rated Blonde Is Very Revealing

Early on in her career, Marilyn Monroe emerged as one of Hollywood's first megastars. Andrew Dominik's NC-17-rated film "Blonde," an adaptation of the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, reimagines the tragic, haunted life of the starlet while trying to bring viewers further into her impenetrable world than perhaps we've ever dared to go.

If Dominik sounds familiar to you, it may be because you've seen some of the daring auteur's other critically lauded works. Dominik was the bold mind behind the revisionist western "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" and was also responsible for bringing us Robin Williams' darkest performance in the eerie "One Hour Photo." Thus far, he has dropped intriguing hints about his first film made exclusively for Netflix, and in this new trailer, the writer-director brings us an uncompromising vision of the price of fame.

Judging from what is revealed here, it appears that "Blonde" is going to be a movie that sinks its hooks in deep ... and may even draw some blood in the process.