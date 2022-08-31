We Finally Know How Dalíland Is Dealing With Its Ezra Miller Problem

In light of the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller's disturbing behavior throughout most of 2022, which led Warner Bros. to develop three contingencies for moving forward with "The Flash," Miller's presence in another upcoming project has also come into focus. Although the actor recently spoke out about a desire to seek treatment for their "complex mental health issues," in addition to an apology for the recent allegations surrounding them, the September 26 court date for Miller's felony burglary charge is fast approaching, which will only keep them in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Warner Bros. will eventually need to act on one of its proposed contingency plans, which could become an even more explosive final decision if Miller is convicted of a felony.

Back in 2018, the actor was announced as part of the cast of director Mary Harron's "Dalíland," a movie that explores the rocky marriage between acclaimed surrealist painter Salvador Dalí (Ben Kingsley) and his wife Gala (Barbara Sukowa). Miller plays the younger version of Dalí in flashbacks. The film completed principal photography in 2021 and will now make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Due to the timing of its release and the actor's troubling behavior consistently in the news, Harron has made her final decision on how to handle the Ezra Miller problem.