We Finally Know How Dalíland Is Dealing With Its Ezra Miller Problem
In light of the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller's disturbing behavior throughout most of 2022, which led Warner Bros. to develop three contingencies for moving forward with "The Flash," Miller's presence in another upcoming project has also come into focus. Although the actor recently spoke out about a desire to seek treatment for their "complex mental health issues," in addition to an apology for the recent allegations surrounding them, the September 26 court date for Miller's felony burglary charge is fast approaching, which will only keep them in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Warner Bros. will eventually need to act on one of its proposed contingency plans, which could become an even more explosive final decision if Miller is convicted of a felony.
Back in 2018, the actor was announced as part of the cast of director Mary Harron's "Dalíland," a movie that explores the rocky marriage between acclaimed surrealist painter Salvador Dalí (Ben Kingsley) and his wife Gala (Barbara Sukowa). Miller plays the younger version of Dalí in flashbacks. The film completed principal photography in 2021 and will now make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Due to the timing of its release and the actor's troubling behavior consistently in the news, Harron has made her final decision on how to handle the Ezra Miller problem.
Director Mary Harron says Ezra Miller's scenes in Dalíland will remain in the film
Acclaimed independent filmmaker Mary Harron, who directed the cult classic "American Psycho," addressed Ezra Miller's performance in "Dalíland," which will close the TIFF. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Harron said, "The film was completely finished and wrapped. It might have been different, especially if we were shooting if there had been bad behavior during that. But this all happened after the film was not only filmed but edited and mixed and done. I also felt like everybody shot all those things in good faith. Nothing bad happened during our filming, and the film is the film."
The director acknowledged Miller's aggressive behavior by adding, "I'm not condoning anything they've done wrong. I think it doesn't matter how talented someone is, if they've done anything wrong, they have to face it. I also think that clearly this is not just a young star acting out. This is much more serious. This seems like something that needs a serious intervention, which I hope has happened." Filming for "Dalíland" occurred in 2021, approximately one year after a video surfaced showing the actor choking a female victim in Iceland. Fans petitioned to have them removed from "The Flash" in light of the incident, but ultimately, no criminal charges were filed. The actor's performance will remain intact in "Dalíland," and with their recent remorse and a verbal commitment to undergo treatment, here is hoping they can right their wrongs.