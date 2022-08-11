Warner Bros. Has Prepared Three Contingencies For Handling The Flash
The future of the DC Extended Universe is currently hanging in the balance, and it's all seemingly resting on the shoulders of Ezra Miller. To put it gently, the star of the upcoming "The Flash" film is not spending their off hours in a healthy, constructive manner. Headlines continue to herald their behavior, which includes everything from the grooming of a minor to artillery-themed child endangerment (via Distractify). Some of these activities have been legally charged (although not technically repercussed), such as a felony burglary in Vermont (via Variety), while others are still only alleged.
With all this in mind, Warner Bros. has yet to do anything substantial about the performer. The studio, which has seemingly never been above prolonged self-sabotage, continues to loudly ignore Miller's antics in every official sense, but an inside source shared that there are apparently a handful of contingency plans being developed behind the scenes.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Warner Bros. isn't reinventing the wheel here
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. currently has three potential contingency plans for handling the future of "The Flash." First, and Warner Bros. clearly hopes this will be the path forward, Ezra Miller may seek professional help, guided in some form by their mother, who is seemingly intent on taking Miller back to their farm home in Vermont. Should this occur, they could conceivably be rehabilitated (or rehabilitated enough) to the point that a few key interviews and a strong marketing team could mold Miller's public image into something resembling a redemption arc.
The second strategy is that, should Miller have no desire for rehabilitation but somehow carry themselves through the next year before the movie's release in a way that doesn't stir further damage, Warner Bros. intends to promote the film without them. Essentially, in lieu of good behavior, the studio will accept bad behavior so long as it's quiet and out of the spotlight. The third option for Warner Bros. is the possibility it wishes to avoid at all costs — cancel the film, and eat the 200 million dollar loss. This wouldn't be the first time the studio canceled a completed movie.
Warner Bros. seems hellbent on releasing "The Flash," and if the current trend in headlines continues in much the same manner, the studio will probably press on with their second contingency and simply ignore the performer in the public eye.