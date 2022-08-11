Warner Bros. Has Prepared Three Contingencies For Handling The Flash

The future of the DC Extended Universe is currently hanging in the balance, and it's all seemingly resting on the shoulders of Ezra Miller. To put it gently, the star of the upcoming "The Flash" film is not spending their off hours in a healthy, constructive manner. Headlines continue to herald their behavior, which includes everything from the grooming of a minor to artillery-themed child endangerment (via Distractify). Some of these activities have been legally charged (although not technically repercussed), such as a felony burglary in Vermont (via Variety), while others are still only alleged.

With all this in mind, Warner Bros. has yet to do anything substantial about the performer. The studio, which has seemingly never been above prolonged self-sabotage, continues to loudly ignore Miller's antics in every official sense, but an inside source shared that there are apparently a handful of contingency plans being developed behind the scenes.

