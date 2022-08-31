Yellowjackets' Season 2 Just Hit A Long-Awaited Milestone

It seems like things are proceeding smoothly for the upcoming next installment of "Yellowjackets." The show's official Twitter account announced on August 30 that filming for the first episode of the second season has begun. "Going feral," the tweet reads. "Our #Yellowjackets are back in production for Season 2."

The show's renewal past its first season was originally announced in December of 2021 (via TV Line), so while fans have been resting easy knowing that the series will continue, it's been a relatively lengthy wait for things to kick into gear. Earlier in 2022, Showtime President of Entertainment Gary Levine told Vulture that the network anticipated that Season 2 would premiere before the year was up. "We'd love to stay on an annual cycle," he said in the interview. "I think our audiences deserve that, and I also think that when you have a show that has this kind of a momentum, you don't want to let it dissolve."

While Season 2 of "Yellowjackets" could technically still make a 2022 premiere, its late start on production suggests that its release window may fall into 2023. Regardless, it's nice for fans to know that the "Yellowjackets" family is finally back in action. It shouldn't be too much longer until audiences see what's in store for their favorite characters, as well as a certain massive movie star, in "Yellowjackets" Season 2. "everything will just be totally calm and not at all traumatizing!" the show's account tweeted.