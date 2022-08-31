Yellowjackets' Season 2 Just Hit A Long-Awaited Milestone
"Yellowjackets" knows that having a bunch of flawed individuals reunite in the wake of some mysterious shared traumatic event in their past is always a sure bet to stir up some delicious fictional drama. "Pretty Little Liars" did it, the "It" movies did it, and the first season of the Showtime series gave it a whirl to resounding success. But while the mystery-horror show brings plenty of unsettling thrills, stomach-churning sequences, and gasp-worthy plot twists over the course of its first 10 episodes, the ending of "Yellowjackets" Season 1 has left many fans wanting more of the series in the future.
Though "Yellowjackets" Season 2 has been confirmed for quite a while now, details on the continuation of the series have been rather sparse, to say the least. Fortunately, a new update from the show's team revealed that the second season has hit a major milestone that will likely be enough to get many fans amped once again with regard to what's to come.
Yellowjackets Season 2 has started production
It seems like things are proceeding smoothly for the upcoming next installment of "Yellowjackets." The show's official Twitter account announced on August 30 that filming for the first episode of the second season has begun. "Going feral," the tweet reads. "Our #Yellowjackets are back in production for Season 2."
The show's renewal past its first season was originally announced in December of 2021 (via TV Line), so while fans have been resting easy knowing that the series will continue, it's been a relatively lengthy wait for things to kick into gear. Earlier in 2022, Showtime President of Entertainment Gary Levine told Vulture that the network anticipated that Season 2 would premiere before the year was up. "We'd love to stay on an annual cycle," he said in the interview. "I think our audiences deserve that, and I also think that when you have a show that has this kind of a momentum, you don't want to let it dissolve."
While Season 2 of "Yellowjackets" could technically still make a 2022 premiere, its late start on production suggests that its release window may fall into 2023. Regardless, it's nice for fans to know that the "Yellowjackets" family is finally back in action. It shouldn't be too much longer until audiences see what's in store for their favorite characters, as well as a certain massive movie star, in "Yellowjackets" Season 2. "everything will just be totally calm and not at all traumatizing!" the show's account tweeted.