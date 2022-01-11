Yellowjackets Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More - What We Know So Far
Showtime's "Yellowjackets" has become a buzzworthy hit and earned high praise from folks with serious cred — like horror maven Stephen King, who told his Twitter followers on January 6 that he enjoys the series for its "sharp characterization and a mordant sense of humor."
The show revolves around a New Jersey-based high school soccer team whose plane crashed in a mysterious Canadian forest in 1996 on its way to Seattle, Washington, for a tournament. Dark rumors and ugly innuendo surround the survivors of the incident, who lived in the wilderness without contact from the outside world for 19 months.
The teenagers seem to have broken up into factions, cannibalism is committed, and moments of mysticism and supernatural events are hinted at. In the present day, survivors Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Misty (Christina Ricci) struggle with their imperfect adult lives as their 25th high school reunion looms and memories of the past seep back in. The women are brought back together when a blackmailer threatens them. The show combines survival drama with mystery and horror elements and a coming of age tale. It's a heady cocktail, but one that astonishingly works.
The series, per a December 16 Deadline interview with Showtime's President of Entertainment Gary Levine, pulled in over 4 million views across various streaming platforms and holds a perfect 100% critics rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Naturally, also via Deadline, "Yellowjackets" has received a Season 2 renewal in response to all of that success.
So what can fans expect from "Yellowjackets"' Season 2? Here's what we know so far.
When will Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere?
At the moment, "Yellowjackets" Season 2 does not have a firm debut date. Per Levine's interview with Deadline, the show's writers room was scheduled to reconvene in January 2022, and there aren't any plans on the table for the season's overarching plot elements, let alone an announced start date for production. "We have not heard the pitch for Season 2," he said. "I'm sure Ashley [Lyle, series creator, co-executive producer, and co-showrunner], Bart [Nickerson, co-executive producer, and co-showrunner] and Jonathan [Lisco, co-executive producer and co-showrunner] have some loose ideas but they hadn't fleshed out their ideas and they certainly haven't conveyed them to us."
We can take a look at the first season's shooting schedule to get a close approximation. Via a WBBM-TV interview with Ella Purnell, who portrays Jackie on the show, the series took six months to shoot and wrapped in mid October of 2021. Via IMDb, the first season debuted on November 14 of the same year, an extremely tight turnaround. Therefore, if pre-production goes smoothly and the series shoots in the summer or early fall of 2022, it's possible that viewers might see Season 2 of "Yellowjackets" by late fall 2022 — but early 2023 seems much more likely at this point.
Who will star in the second season of Yellowjackets?
It's likely that series protagonists Taissa, Natalie, Shauna, and Misty — as well as the actresses who portray them as adults — will live to see another day. Naturally, the girls who portray their teenage counterparts will return to play out the months leading up to the women's rescue. That means we'll get more of Sophie Nélisse as young Shauna, Jasmin Savoy Brown as young Taissa, Sammi Hanratty as young Misty, and Sophie Thatcher as young Natalie. Warren Kole and Jack Depew will likely be back as the adult and teen versions of Jeff Sadecki, Shauna's eventual husband. Ella Purnell's Jackie also remains alive ahead of the Season 1 finale and likely to survive. The question is, did she make it out of the woods, and if she did, who is she as an adult?
The women's offspring — Sarah Desjardins as Callie, Shauna's teenage daughter and Aiden Stoxx as Sammy, Taissa's son, are also likely to return. Rukiya Bernard will also probably be back as Taissa's wife, Simone.
What will the second season of Yellowjackets be about?
The rest of this article contains general spoilers for "Yellowjackets" up through Episode 9 of the first season, "Doomcoming."
As the first season of "Yellowjackets" comes to a conclusion, the protagonist's teen counterparts are about to face down a frigid winter in a Canadian forest. Jealousy, hunger and madness are beginning to set in. It's likely that Season 2 will cover those desperate months before spring arrives. We know that at the very least Shauna, Misty, Taissa and Natalie will survive for nineteen months before being rescued during the late spring/early summer of 1998, which leaves a lot of room for the show to cover. Viewers will likely learn about the forces stalking the women, why the forest refuses to let them leave (and killed Laura Lee [Jane Widdop] when she tried to fly out for help), what happened to Shauna's baby, and what lows were resorted to in the ensuing months.
In the present, Shauna knows that Jeff is the blackmailer who's been stalking the women in the hope of paying off some major debts which were set to put his furniture store out of business. But she has covered up the truth. She's conveniently pinned the crime on "Adam Martin" (Peter Gadiot), her lover, whom she stabbed to death in a moment of panic after learning he'd stolen her journals. The four women are now bound together by yet another deadly secret – they're accessories to Shauna's crime, having disposed of Adam's body together. Season 2 will put the women under pressure as they try to conceal their secret. Fans will have to keep watching to find out who will crack first.