Yellowjackets Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More - What We Know So Far

Showtime's "Yellowjackets" has become a buzzworthy hit and earned high praise from folks with serious cred — like horror maven Stephen King, who told his Twitter followers on January 6 that he enjoys the series for its "sharp characterization and a mordant sense of humor."

The show revolves around a New Jersey-based high school soccer team whose plane crashed in a mysterious Canadian forest in 1996 on its way to Seattle, Washington, for a tournament. Dark rumors and ugly innuendo surround the survivors of the incident, who lived in the wilderness without contact from the outside world for 19 months.

The teenagers seem to have broken up into factions, cannibalism is committed, and moments of mysticism and supernatural events are hinted at. In the present day, survivors Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Natalie (Juliette Lewis) and Misty (Christina Ricci) struggle with their imperfect adult lives as their 25th high school reunion looms and memories of the past seep back in. The women are brought back together when a blackmailer threatens them. The show combines survival drama with mystery and horror elements and a coming of age tale. It's a heady cocktail, but one that astonishingly works.

The series, per a December 16 Deadline interview with Showtime's President of Entertainment Gary Levine, pulled in over 4 million views across various streaming platforms and holds a perfect 100% critics rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Naturally, also via Deadline, "Yellowjackets" has received a Season 2 renewal in response to all of that success.

So what can fans expect from "Yellowjackets"' Season 2? Here's what we know so far.