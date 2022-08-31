The Terrifying Way Morfydd Clark Prepared For The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be set thousands of years before the events of the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, but that doesn't mean it won't feature any recognizable characters. As a matter of fact, the Amazon series is using its prequel setting to shine a spotlight on several memorable supporting characters from the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, including Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), two immortal Elves who play small but important roles in Frodo Baggins' quest to destroy the One Ring.

In the case of Clark's Galadriel, "The Rings of Power" is set to introduce viewers to a version of the character that is very different from the one Cate Blanchett played in director Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" films. Indeed, Clark's Galadriel will not be a wise and ethereal Elven ruler when "The Rings of Power" begins. Instead, she'll be introduced in the series as an accomplished and headstrong warrior who just so happens to be dead set on tracking down and killing an ever-elusive Sauron.

For some "Lord of the Rings" fans, it may take time to adjust to the Amazon series' interpretation of the character. That said, those same fans may also be surprised to learn that playing a more physically active version of Galadriel meant that Clark had to make some surprising adjustments of her own.