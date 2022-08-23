Early Reactions To The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Are Here
After Peter Jackson's adaption of the "Lord of the Rings" book series found staggering success in the early 2000s, the director took it upon himself to bring another one of author J.R.R. Tolkien's famous works into live-action. Though only a single book, "The Hobbit" was split up into a trilogy throughout the 2010s, though all three films collectively failed to reach the heights of their predecessors. With that, it seemed that Hollywood's fascination with Middle-earth and its many characters was over, but as we now know, that is far from the case.
Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video, Tolkien fans have a new adaptation to look forward to. Titled "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," this small screen series takes audiences back thousands of years before the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." In doing so, it will bring with it a host of new characters and a handful of familiar ones who will have to endure the tumultuous Second Age of Middle-earth. "The Rings of Power" hits streaming on September 2, 2022, but is it worth your time to check it out once it does?
A few lucky folks have gotten an early look at "The Rings of Power," and here's what they think of it.
The Rings of Power has impressed its early viewers
On August 23, 2022, social media was flooded with early reactions to "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," and suffice to say, the series received seemingly endless praise.
"Prepare to be blown away by the scale and scope of #TheRingsofPower. I don't know how they managed to pull this off, but they made a 'Lord of the Rings' show that feels like 'Lord of the Rings,'" wrote Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty), going on in a second tweet to praise the costumes, sets, actors, and cinematography. Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) was also impressed by the first two episodes, especially its presentation of various civilizations that call Middle-earth home.
Edward Douglas (@EDouglasWW) gave props to both episodes but stated that Episode 2 will really get Tolkien fans excited. Trent Moore (@trentlmoore) discussed in a tweet the show's ability to showcase its massive budget, adding, "Even with such a huge world, it's never overwhelming and keeps it's focus." Meanwhile, DeWayne Hamby (@DeWayneHamby) asserts that "The Rings of Power" is a worthy adaptation that will leave you wanting to see more.
After showing the show's score and visuals some love, Alex Zalben (@azalben) let fans of the Peter Jackson films know that it'll rekindle some of that old magic. Lauren Sarner (@LaurenSarner) went in a bit skeptical but was pleasantly surprised by what "Rings of Power" had to offer, and Tamara Fuentes (@tamara_fuentes) loved it even though she's never seen the "Lord of the Rings" films.
With glowing endorsements like that in mind, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" cannot come soon enough.