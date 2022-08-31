Another Child Star Confirms What We Sadly Suspected About The Culture At Nickelodeon

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

As if there weren't enough sick and twisted things about Dan Schneider and his controversial alleged behavior at Nickelodeon, a new exposé from Insider outlines even more accusations of on-set depravity — with one former underage actor calling it a "traumatizing" experience to work for him.

Several former stars, including "Victorious" actor Daniella Monet, spoke to Insider about their concern with Schneider and the sexually suggestive scenes he kept forcing children and teens to do, including Ariana Grande and Jamie Lynn Spears. Crew members and writers also described instances where the longtime producer acted inappropriately with youngsters. They all came forward this month after former "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy outlined her alleged abuse at Nickelodeon in her August 2022 memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died." But the Schneider controversy and allegations have been going strong for years now.

In 2018, the 56-year-old was axed from Nickelodeon amid accusations of verbal abuse and questionable treatment of young stars who appeared on his shows. A ViacomCBS investigation found that Schneider was allegedly yelling at the actors and throwing tantrums on set while also sending angry emails and texts outside of working hours (via Deadline). Schneider has repeatedly claimed innocence, telling The New York Times in July 2021: "I never interacted with actors in any way, texting or otherwise, that should make anyone uncomfortable." But according to the stars and crew members who recently spoke to Insider, his claims couldn't be further from the truth.