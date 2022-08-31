At Least One DC Project Is Staying Well Ahead Of WarnerMedia's Cancelation Ax

The 2020 merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. has generated a flurry of headlines lately, not for the usual glowing press releases touting the new conglomerate's synergistic upsides but due to the number of productions being unceremoniously canceled. As reported by People, the newly dubbed Warner Bros. Discovery entertainment giant has caught plenty of industry and fan attention, and flack, by clipping the wings of the already-in-post, $90 million DC project, "Batgirl," as well as taking a $40 million hit as it sent "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt" permanently to the no-release-for-you doghouse.

The same People article also notes a variety of other titles apparently already consigned to the chopping block by WarnerMedia, including "Raised by Wolves," "Made for Love," "The Time Traveler's Wife," "Gentlemen Jack," "At Home with Amy Sedaris," "Run" and more. And, while the fates of other established series like "Our Flag Means Death," "Gossip Girl," and "The Flight Attendant" remain unknown at this point, one particular DC-universe project does seem to be on solid ground going forward at the new company.