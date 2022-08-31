At Least One DC Project Is Staying Well Ahead Of WarnerMedia's Cancelation Ax
The 2020 merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. has generated a flurry of headlines lately, not for the usual glowing press releases touting the new conglomerate's synergistic upsides but due to the number of productions being unceremoniously canceled. As reported by People, the newly dubbed Warner Bros. Discovery entertainment giant has caught plenty of industry and fan attention, and flack, by clipping the wings of the already-in-post, $90 million DC project, "Batgirl," as well as taking a $40 million hit as it sent "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt" permanently to the no-release-for-you doghouse.
The same People article also notes a variety of other titles apparently already consigned to the chopping block by WarnerMedia, including "Raised by Wolves," "Made for Love," "The Time Traveler's Wife," "Gentlemen Jack," "At Home with Amy Sedaris," "Run" and more. And, while the fates of other established series like "Our Flag Means Death," "Gossip Girl," and "The Flight Attendant" remain unknown at this point, one particular DC-universe project does seem to be on solid ground going forward at the new company.
The animated Harley Quinn is safe and sound on HBO Max
As a recent WarnerMedia press release posted on BroadwayWorld.com announced, the adult-animated HBO Max series "Harley Quinn" has secured its future, at least for the time being, having been renewed for a fourth season on the streamer. Notching a stellar 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, AV Club's Jenna Scherer gushes that "Harley Quinn" "Continues to fire on all cylinders." At the same time, SlashFilm hails the show as being "a breath of fresh air" as it serves up "a big, sloppy, calorie-heavy, and highly enjoyable milkshake of mayhem."
In the same press release, HBO Max Sr. V.P. of Comedy & Animation Billy Wee highlighted the Season 4 pick-up for "Harley Quinn," saying the series' "Incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show's legion of fans." Wee added that it's been an "amazing" experience to see the series flourish like it has, thanks to the production's extended roster of gifted industry colleagues.
Other forthcoming DC Extended Universe titles joining "Harley Quinn" as marked safe from the cancellation ax according to The Hollywood Reporter: "Black Adam," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and, despite Ezra Miller's recent alleged antics, "The Flash."