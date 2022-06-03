Raised By Wolves Fans Just Got Shockingly Bad News

Over the course of two seasons, "Raised By Wolves" has gained a loyal fanbase. It's little wonder why — the show's premise was highly original and engaging. The story of two androids fleeing religious conflict, attempting to raise human children and rebuild civilization, makes for a story that brings all of science fiction's most epic and existential tendencies to the forefront. Add in rich visuals, frequently mind-bending plot developments, and Ridley Scott's presence as executive producer, and you have all the elements of a well crafted sci-fi show.

This isn't to say that "Raised By Wolves" hasn't hit its share of road-bumps. Though the first season, released in 2020, gained overall solid praise from critics -– currently holding a very respectable 74% percent on Rotten Tomatoes –- some of the show's creative decisions and grand ideas were, in the words of RogerEbert.com's Nick Allen, "polarizing." Reviews for the second season improved markedly, garnering an 86% approval rating.

Still, the series' future always seemed to be in limbo, particularly with the machinations of HBO Max parent company WarnerMedia's sale and merger with Discovery churning in the background. Now, finally, the decision has come down.