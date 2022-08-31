Doctor Strange 2 Almost Had A Post-Credits Scene Featuring A Fantastic Marvel Character

One of the most fascinating elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its current state is the notion that iconic characters from Marvel lore can find themselves introduced on the big screen at any time. Ever since Phase 1, the long-running franchise has found ways to do this in organic ways. Often, this involves incorporating them into post-credits scenes that tee up future movies.

The 2022 release of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was no different in that regard. The film follows a post "Avengers: Endgame" Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) on a journey through several realities to protect a young multiverse-traveler named America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from a mysterious and powerful force that is hunting her. As the story progresses, it is revealed that the force is, in fact, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who has embraced her role as the Scarlet Witch following the events of "WandaVision." The film was a hit, earning $955 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo) during its theatrical run in 2022.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has two post-credits scenes that cap off the story. One is a stinger that tees up the introduction of Clea (Charlize Theron) in a future film, and the other is a hilarious cap to the movie's Pizza Poppa (Bruce Campbell) subplot. However, it turns out that there were initially plans to include a post-credits scene in the film that would've teed up the first MCU appearance for a member of the Fantastic Four.