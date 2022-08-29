Bill Nye Explains Why The End Is Nye - Exclusive

Throughout his long career in media, Bill Nye has appeared in a wide variety of television programs. Of course, he's best known for his time as the host of the 1993 PBS series "Bill Nye the Science Guy." For many children, Nye's most famous role not only proved that "science rules" — it also let them know that learning could be educational and fun at the same time.

In the decades since, Nye has become a popular media figure and regular talk-show guest (via IMDb). He's also followed up his most well-known series with a number of markedly different productions. In 2005, Nye hosted "The Eyes of Nye," another program geared toward educating the public about science. But where "Bill Nye the Science Guy" brought a kid-friendly levity to every situation, the one and only season of "The Eyes of Nye" took a serious look at issues in the scientific community. Topics of choice ranged from climate change to nuclear energy.

In more recent years, Nye has applied a similar routine to a number of other shows, including Netflix's "Bill Nye Saves the World," which ended after three seasons in 2018. That series looked closely at topics like overpopulation and addiction. Now, with Peacock's "The End Is Nye," the celebrity scientist is tackling one of the most depressing prospects possible: the end of the world. If you think the series sounds remarkably less optimistic than its predecessor, Nye wants you to know there's a reason for that.

In an exclusive interview with Looper at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Nye explained exactly why his new series sounds so much dourer than his last. Nye and "The End Is Nye" executive producer Brannon Braga also offered a few tantalizing sneak peeks at the six disasters covered in the new Peacock series.