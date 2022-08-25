Bill Nye And Brannon Braga Tease Natural Disasters In The End Is Nye - Exclusive Interview

Brannon, you're someone who's done a lot of science fiction work. What do you see as the target audience for a show like this?

Brannon Braga: Everybody. We're all in this together, whether you're five years old or 95 years old. The interests of the show are in the larger humanitarian interests, so it's really a show for everybody. It may not be a show for everybody in that it's pretty scary in the first 30 minutes. There are disasters depicted that are fairly harrowing, but the second half is designed to bring optimism in a sense of how we can figure it out.

Bill, you've obviously done many different shows focused on science and educating people and informing them about it. How does this target audience compare to some of your prior shows?

Bill Nye: This is [for] general audiences. By that, I mean "The Science Guy" show was made for people 10 years old and younger, because we had very compelling research back in the 20th century that 10 years old is about as old as you can be to get this so-called lifelong passion for science, or passion for anything. ["The End Is Nye"] is for general audiences, people that watch television of all ages. But it is a disaster, everybody. I don't want to shock you. Stuff goes wrong.

Can you tease some of the natural disasters that we're going to see in this first season?

Braga: There are so many. We have multiple hurricanes happening all at once, including a category six. We have the super volcano going off in Montana. We've got comets — a string of pearl comets, meaning multiple comet impacts. What else do we have? Oh, solar flare causing a global blackout. That's just to name a few.

Nye: We have a comet impact. We have a giant earthquake. We have a volcano. We have severe drought. We got all that.

Are we touching on any pandemic-related things, or are we avoiding that?

Nye: Pandemic will probably be Season 2 — because we're in a pandemic, so we didn't do that one yet.

Braga: Yeah, and one of our signature moments is Bill Nye gets killed in every episode in some fashion. [Joking] That was the only fun part of the show for me.