Halloween Ends, But Director David Gordon Green Doesn't Know Just How Yet

With the finality surrounding a movie title like "Halloween Ends" — the long-awaited swan song of the "Halloween" movie franchise that began in 1978 — it shouldn't come as a big surprise that director David Gordon Green wants to make sure the horror saga ends on the right note.

Director John Carpenter kicked off the iconic horror movie series, of course, where an institutionalized killer, Michael Myers, escaped his Smith's Grove Sanitarium and returned home to Haddonfield, Illinois, to commit more murder and mayhem. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was one of the victims he stalked in "Halloween," but she survived. Skipping the events of the film's seven sequels, Green's "Halloween" in 2018 served as a direct sequel to Carpenter's original instead. It found Strode 40 years, appropriately, after the original film's events, where she made her existence as a survivalist in a heavily fortified compound. With Myers on the loose once again, Strode, this time around, finds her protecting her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), and despite trapping Myers in the gated basement of her house and setting the domain on fire, "The Shape," as the character is billed, lived to see another day.

Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel "Halloween Kills" — which cleverly worked in several original cast members from the 1978 film — was released in 2021, ending with the tragic murder of Karen and effectively setting the stage for the final showdown between Strode and Myers. How the ultimate confrontation will end, however, seems to be perplexing Green as the film rapidly nears its release date.