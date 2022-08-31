Chicago PD Star Tracy Spiridakos Gets Emotional In Response To Jesse Lee Soffer's Series Exit

The first "Chicago P.D." star to respond to the news of Jesse Lee Soffer was Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Jay's wife, Hailey Upton. Upstead officially married in Season 9 in a quiet ceremony, and it looked like the two were finally going to get their happy ending amid all the chaos in the Intelligence Unit. That happy ending is now in serious jeopardy.

"I guess the word is out...Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best," Spiridakos wrote on Instagram with a photo of her and Soffer. "Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You're the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I'll miss being on set with you every day. I can't wait to see what the world has in store for you next." Spiridakos' caption suggests Hailey isn't going anywhere on "Chicago P.D." as she mentions being on set without Soffer.

This doesn't bode well for Upstead, as we've seen what can happen to a long-distance "One Chicago" couple. While Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) tried to make things work long-distance in Season 10 of "Chicago Fire," the Brettsey storyline didn't please fans. Many viewers suspect there will be a definitive end of the "Chicago Fire" couple in the upcoming 11th season.

With Spiridakos staying on "Chicago P.D." without Soffer, will Halstead be killed off? Will he transfer to another department in Chicago and be off-screen? Only time will tell; we're just hoping Halstead is above ground when all is said and done.