Todd Helbing Has Disappointing News For Future Arrowverse Crossovers - Exclusive

With the sad cancelation of "Batwoman" and "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Supergirl" ending last year, Helbing isn't wholly confident that there will be a ton of familiar faces heading to the show, but he's not entirely ruling it out.

"With General Lane's speech there about Superman being the only hero, it might be a little tricky to do crossovers in the way that we've done them historically. I don't know. What's going to happen is, if there's an opportunity ... I love Grant [Gustin]," Helbing said. "Grant's a friend. I have connections to that show ["The Flash"], but I would say if there is one, 'Flash' would probably be my first call. It's a little tricky now to do all this, but we'll see what happens." Although any cameos would be different iterations from the heroes we love, it's not outside the realm of possibility.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" seemingly eliminated the Multiverse, but it seems like that's not exactly the case with this revelation. On how this twist affects some of those storylines, and if it's safe to say that this Superman is different from the Superman that we met on "Supergirl" and the crossovers, Helbing confirmed the assumption. "We're a different planet, a different Earth. The Superman that you saw in all the crossovers is not the same as the Superman on our planet," he explained. "It's clearly a doppelganger. Part of how this all folds in the big picture with DC is ultimately a DC decision. I'm sure there'll be more clarity in the future, but as of now, we're a different Earth in the DC Universe."