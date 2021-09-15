Emily Deschanel Will Lead This Exciting New YA Thriller Series For Netflix

Emily Deschanel was practically fated to become an actor, simply by merit of the family into which she was born. Her father, Caleb, is an Oscar-nominated cinematographer, while her mother, Mary Jo, has acted in programs such as "Twin Peaks." To top it off, she also has a younger sister, Zooey, who was the star of "500 Days of Summer" and "New Girl." Of course, even Deschanel had to start somewhere, and arguably her first widely recognized film role was as a receptionist in "Spider-Man 2," who refuses to pay for a pizza delivery from the "always late" Peter Parker. Though her appearance was brief, it's nevertheless memorable for its impact on one of the best "Spider-Man" movies ever made, and it got people noticing her.

Deschanel's big break, of course, was in 2005, when she portrayed the titular role of Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan in the forensic investigation drama "Bones" — a gig that lasted until 2017. In the years since "Bones" came to a close, Deschanel has maintained a relatively low profile compared to her time as a network TV drama lead. While she makes up a part of the recurring cast of "Animal Kingdom," her list of credits since "Bones" are relatively brief in total.

That said, Deschanel is now slated for what might perhaps become a return to stardom as the lead in upcoming Netflix series "Devil in Ohio."