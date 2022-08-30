Uzumaki Fans Just Got A Reassuring Update About The Forthcoming Anime Series Adaptation

Warner Bros. Discovery has been nixing projects left and right, though no creatives have likely felt the impact more than in the animation world. Numerous animated shows and movies have either been canceled or removed altogether from HBO Max and other streaming homes. The cancelations have been controversial enough that the creatives themselves are speaking out.

Owen Dennis, the creator of the animated series "Infinity Train," which was pulled from both HBO Max and Cartoon Network (also owned by Warner Bros. Discovery), spoke out about the situation in a post to his Substack. "Cartoon Network warned them not to do this as it would hurt relationships with creators and talent, but they clearly do not care what any of this looks like publicly, much less about how we feel about it," he wrote.

Other animated projects to meet a similar fate include "Summer Camp Island" and "The Fungies." An animated feature, "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" was also scrapped, reportedly to take a tax write-off, via Variety.

The state of affairs at Warner Bros. Discovery obviously has many animation fans concerned. In fact, one fan even tweeted out a question to Jason DeMarco, co-creator of the popular Cartoon Network programming block Toonami, regarding the fate of the long-gestating anime adaptation of the legendary horror manga "Uzumaki." DeMarco's answer will hopefully quell the worries of any fans who feared that the upcoming series would go the way of "Scoob! Holiday Haunt."