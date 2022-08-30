The Biggest Challenge Manifest's Creator Faced With Season 4 On Netflix

For every canceled TV show, there's likely a group of fans mourning what they feel was a premature end. Not every show can inspire fans to have such an outcry that a cancelation gets reversed, but it happens. "Jericho" fans earned the CBS drama a Season 2 renewal after mailing peanuts to network executives, a reference to the show, via ABC News. "Family Guy" came back to the airwaves years after its cancelation thanks to robust home video sales, per San Diego Union-Tribune.

"Manifest" added itself to that list of shows with a rabidly-loyal fanbase when it was revived. Debuting in 2018, the series follows the passengers and crew of Flight 828, all of whom suddenly reappear after the world thought them dead for five years. The drama got the axe from NBC after three seasons, but the show being streamed on Netflix convinced them to give it a fourth and final season, consisting of 20 episodes.

"Manifest" Season 1 and Season 2 were added to the streamer in June 2021, and by August, it had topped the Nielsen streaming chart multiple times and amassed more than one billion minutes viewed in six consecutive weeks, via Deadline. While the "Manifest" Season 4 renewal was great news for fans and those working on the show, creator Jeff Rake revealed there was one massive challenge that came with the Netflix pickup.