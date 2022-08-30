We Finally Know How The Goldbergs Season 10 Will Kick Off Without Murray

Given the speed and timing of Jeff Garlin's departure from "The Goldbergs," series creatives had to get, well, more than a little creative (via Slate) in handling Murray Goldberg's initial absence from Season 9 episodes. In the end, they took a "he's out of town" approach with Murray as cast, crew, and producers tested the Garlin-less waters in the season's final few episodes. It seems the break between seasons allowed Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop time to forge a more concrete plan to progress the overarching narrative without Murray Goldberg. And much like ABC's post-"Roseanne" hit "The Conners," they decided the best option was to simply kill the character off.

"The Goldbergs" showrunners confirmed as much in their Entertainment Weekly interview, with Barnow stating that the new season will begin months after the fateful event and that, "This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that." He also added that new storylines are specifically designed to be forward-thinking, "So far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than looking back."

Bishop would add that moving forward without Garlin opened the door to many narrative possibilities: "It honestly feels like a huge reboot for us. So we have tons of momentum rolling into this new season." It remains to be seen how well "The Goldbergs" will work in the long term without the towering presence of its departed star. But if the final few episodes of Season 9 are any indication, "The Goldbergs" will likely be just fine.