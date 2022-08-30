Princess Leia's Wedding Bouquet Is A Deep Cut Star Wars Easter Egg

It's the wedding that "Star Wars" fans had, up until now, only imagined in their heads.

Princess Leia and Han Solo, finally tying the knot in a romantic ceremony on Endor — with guests coming from all over the galaxy far, far away to watch and celebrate the Empire-stomping duo. But according to the updated "Star Wars" canon, we never got this moment. Prior attempts to walk Leia and Solo down the aisle were all included in now-disregarded canonical novels, including the 1993 "Jedi Prince" installment "Prophets of the Dark Side" and the 1994 book "The Courtship of Princess Leia" (via Wookiepedia). Now, thanks to Beth Revis' new novel "The Princess and the Scoundrel" — which came out in mid-August 2022 and is officially "Star Wars" canon — we have an exact idea of what the wedding would've been like. But most importantly, we get an awesome description of how Leia would've looked on her special day, down to the type of flowers she is holding. And if you're a "Star Wars" diehard, you may recognize the bouquet from somewhere.

Newly released concept art by artist Tara Phillips shows the Princess of Alderaan in a subtle but eloquently styled green wedding dress, with Variety obtaining a description from "Princess and the Scoundrel." The book sets the ceremony on the forest moon of Endor, at the temple of the Great Tree (via Entertainment Weekly).

"The Ewoks had outdone themselves in decorations," says a description obtained by EW. "Flower garlands wove around the entire outer perimeter of the temple built high into the Great Tree." According to the excerpt from Variety, flowers were also heavily incorporated into Leia's wedding look. And if you do some digging into Endor's past, you might notice the flowers resemble ones included in a previous "Star Wars" movie — which surprisingly isn't "Return of the Jedi."