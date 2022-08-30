Are Star Wars Lovers Sick Of The Franchise? Looper Survey Reveals How Fans Really Feel

Two cinematic universes are absolutely dominating the film and television industry, but one has been in the works for over four decades. The "Star Wars" universe currently boasts 11 live-action films and three Disney+ series, with more on the way. It's been 45 years since the original "Star Wars" film landed in theaters, and it's been a very rollercoaster-y ride for fans of the ever-expanding franchise.

There have been massive hits and major misses both on the big and small screen. But how much content can "Star Wars" fans take, especially if they aren't all bangers? With Marvel fatigue setting in with many fans of the MCU, it feels like it would be ten times worse for a franchise that began in the late 70s.

We wanted to find out how movie and television fans feel about the "Star Wars" franchise these days, so we surveyed over 600 people to find out. Are they over it, or are they happy to continue to receive new content?