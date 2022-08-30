The Invitation Director Jessica M. Thompson Explains The Origins Of Evie's Outlander T-Shirt Reference - Exclusive

When we asked Jessica Thompson what the story was behind Evie's "Outlander" T-shirt in "The Invitation," and she said, "It's double-fold. It's like an outlet." Like many people, Thompson needed some new content to watch during the pandemic, and "Outlander" fit the bill for what she was looking to stream. She added, "What happened is, I never watched 'Outlander,' and then the pandemic hit, and I watched it, and I binged it in one sitting, pretty much."

But the "Outlander" shirt is more than Thompson wanting to shout out the show that kept her entertained during quarantine. It also serves as a metaphor. Thompson explained, "It's this wish-fulfilling idea — this idea that she's looking for romance maybe, but also, when she steps through the gates, through the doors of that castle, it's almost like she steps back in time. That's the idea that I'm playing with as well." That sounds familiar, no?

"The Invitation" is now playing exclusively in theaters.