The Invitation Director Jessica M. Thompson On The Film's Horror And Feminist Elements - Exclusive Interview

Evie wears an "Outlander" T-shirt in one scene. Is there a story behind that?

It's double-fold. It's like an outlet. What happened is, I never watched "Outlander," and then the pandemic hit, and I watched it, and I binged it in one sitting, pretty much. It's this wish-fulfilling idea — this idea that she's looking for romance maybe, but also, when she steps through the gates, through the doors of that castle, it's almost like she steps back in time. That's the idea that I'm playing with as well.

I also picked up a bit of a "The Handmaid's Tale" vibe from the film as well, which is something that you worked on. Given that you co-wrote the movie as well as directed it, did that series help inform some of the classism elements of the movie?

Yeah, not just classism, but sexism for sure. That's definitely one of the undercurrents and one of the themes. I wanted to make a "me too" film, but I didn't want to make it about any of the horrible, real-life predators that we know. So I thought, why not exemplify that through one of the most diabolical, oldest predators of all time?

Evie is someone, a young woman, who rises up against that, and she's empowered by the end, and she takes charge. Sometimes, the only way to dismantle a system that's as old as patriarchy or colonialism is to go from the inside out. Good picking up on those themes.