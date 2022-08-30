The Real Reason Netflix Got Slapped With An Eye-Popping Lawsuit Over Inventing Anna

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix docudrama series has come under fire for playing fast and loose with events that occurred to people who are still alive. Specifically, it seems that Netflix tinkered with the actions and intents of one Rachel Williams (Katie Lowes in the series). Since Williams is still around to tell her side of the story, she's filed a suit against the streaming site for framing her as a villain within the context of "Inventing Anna." The original complaint reads, "Netflix made a deliberate decision for dramatic purposes to show Williams doing or saying things in the Series which portray her as a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person."

The basis for this claim stems from two individual points. Firstly, showrunner Shonda Rhimes has gone on record to state that certain aspects of "Inventing Anna" were entirely fictionalized as they made the events therein more engaging. While Rhimes has yet to elaborate on this, the door is open for legal speculation, and Williams brought a detailed list of actions that her fictional counterpart committed that do not align with her reality. Secondly, Alexander Rufus-Isaacs — Williams's representation — has publicly suggested that Netflix is intentionally damaging Williams's credibility because she sold the rights to her Vanity Fair article, along with her book "My Friend Anna" (which had yet to be written at the time of the sale) to HBO, Netflix's competitor.

The case is ongoing and, as of this writing, neither Netflix nor Rhimes has released a statement in their defense. For her part, Williams has accrued and collated outlets which have taken her side on her website, Rachel DeLoache Williams, so any who are interested can follow along.