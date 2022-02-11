Anna Delvey Lashes Out At Inventing Anna And Julia Garner Actually Responds
Shonda Rhimes has dominated the television landscape for years now. Now, she's bringing her unique sensibilities to Netflix, initially with the period drama "Bridgerton," a massive hit for the streaming platform. Now, Shonda Rhimes is back with a new miniseries that sounds every bit as scandalous and salacious as fans have come to expect from her work.
"Inventing Anna" premiered on Netflix on February 11. It's based on an article by Jessica Pressler about Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin), a convicted fraudster who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress who defrauded hotels, banks, and acquaintances over several years before being sentenced. Now her story is getting the dramatized treatment on Netflix, and while millions of people will likely tune in to see Shonda Rhimes' latest offering, one person we definitely know won't watch is Anna Sorokin herself.
Sorokin recently explained why she wouldn't watch the series, and it's garnered a response from Julia Garner, who plays Sorokin in the limited series.
Anna Sorokin doesn't want to see a fictionalized version of herself imprisoned
Anna Sorokin was released from prison in February 2021 after serving three years of her sentence (via Esquire). She was let out on good behavior before being detained by ICE for overstaying her visa. While it sounds like she'd have trouble even watching the new Netflix series, it would appear she has no interest in reliving what's arguably the worst part of her life.
Sorokin wrote a piece for Insider where she spoke about collaborating with Shonda Rhimes and Julia Garner to help make "Inventing Anna" a reality. However, despite working on it for so long, she discussed how she doesn't want to watch it now that it's out, writing, "It doesn't look like I'll be watching 'Inventing Anna' anytime soon. Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me."
Sorokin's article made its way to Julia Garner herself. The subject came up during an interview the actress had with Entertainment Tonight, and she elaborated, "I never made the show in anticipation, thinking that she's going to watch it. If she did watch it, great. If not, that's fine, too. I respect whatever she wants to do." Sorokin may not watch "Inventing Anna," but plenty of people will. The miniseries is available now to watch on Netflix.