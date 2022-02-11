Anna Delvey Lashes Out At Inventing Anna And Julia Garner Actually Responds

Anna Sorokin was released from prison in February 2021 after serving three years of her sentence (via Esquire). She was let out on good behavior before being detained by ICE for overstaying her visa. While it sounds like she'd have trouble even watching the new Netflix series, it would appear she has no interest in reliving what's arguably the worst part of her life.

Sorokin wrote a piece for Insider where she spoke about collaborating with Shonda Rhimes and Julia Garner to help make "Inventing Anna" a reality. However, despite working on it for so long, she discussed how she doesn't want to watch it now that it's out, writing, "It doesn't look like I'll be watching 'Inventing Anna' anytime soon. Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me."

Sorokin's article made its way to Julia Garner herself. The subject came up during an interview the actress had with Entertainment Tonight, and she elaborated, "I never made the show in anticipation, thinking that she's going to watch it. If she did watch it, great. If not, that's fine, too. I respect whatever she wants to do." Sorokin may not watch "Inventing Anna," but plenty of people will. The miniseries is available now to watch on Netflix.