Katharine Hepburn's Hilarious Response To Jane Fonda Congratulating Her Oscar Win

Very few have cast a longer shadow over Hollywood than Katharine Hepburn. To many, she is the quintessential leading woman, and every leading woman after her is merely following in her footsteps. When she passed away in 2003, the obituary in The Los Angeles Times described her as uniquely transcendent. "We never looked at her with envy or jealousy," said Elizabeth Taylor, "because she worked with such grace and wit and charm. You only wish that one day you could be like her" (via The Los Angeles Times).

Even Jane Fonda seems to have been a little bit in awe of Hepburn. The two famously worked together in 1981's "On Golden Pond," in which they played a daughter and mother with a complicated relationship. Fonda also produced the film and brought in her real father, Henry, to play her character's father on-screen. Jane and Henry's own relationship had long been quite strained (via Page Six), but from the sound of it, Hepburn wasn't particularly fond of her either. Appearing on "Inside the Actors' Studio" in 2005, Fonda told James Lipton that she and Hepburn first met while prepping for "On Golden Pond." "The first time I met her, you know what the first words she said to me were? 'I don't like you!'"