Why Cat Noir From Miraculous Ladybug Sounds So Familiar

Bryce Papenbrook's most arguably popular role is that of Eren Yeager in the highly-acclaimed "Attack on Titan" franchise. The series takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity lives in fear of the Titans, man-eating giants that are immune to most attacks.

Eren has spent most of his childhood behind the walls, idolizing the Scouts that keep everyone safe from the Titans. After a century of peace, Wall Maria is breached, and many people are killed and eaten, including Eren's mother, Carla. In response, Eren joins the Scouts — alongside his friends Armin Arlert and Mikasa Ackerman — and vows to destroy each and every Titan. Eren soon discovers that he can transform into a Titan because of a serum his father, Grisha, injected him with. Though he initially uses this power against the creatures, his priorities shift when he learns the truth about the Titans and decides to destroy his human enemies across the ocean.

Papenbrook perfectly captures the despair and anger that consume Eren after his mother's death. He delivers many scenes with so much raw emotion that it is easy to believe Eren's transformation from a determined Scout to someone that humanity trembles at the sight of. He's also likely to return to voice Eren for Part 3 of the anime's final season (via Den of Geek).