FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 - What We Know So Far

CBS and procedural dramas go together like milk and honey. Aside from their ever-burgeoning "NCIS" and "CSI" franchises, they have "S.W.A.T," "Blue Bloods," and one of the newer kids on the network's drama block, "FBI: Most Wanted."

"FBI: Most Wanted" is, on a network already loaded with spin-offs, a spin-off itself. The series took flight from Dick Wolf's "FBI," which just completed its own fourth season run in May 2022. "FBI: Most Wanted" is about the Bureau's Fugitive Task Force. The officers employed there often find themselves out in the field going toe-to-toe with the most dangerous and wanton of criminals, those willing to kill — and kill violently — for what they want to keep hidden. The series focuses on Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott), who replaced Jesse "Jess" LaCroix (Julian McMahon) as leader of the team during Season 3. Every week Scott and his team bring in bad guys and deal with their personal travails and traumas.

"FBI: Most Wanted" was renewed for Season 4 and Season 5 in May 2022, which means that there's even more action ahead for fans of the show. Here's what we know about what's in store for Season 4.