FBI: Most Wanted Recruits A Chicago Fire Alum For Season 4

The success of the CBS procedural "FBI" has led to two spin-off series: "FBI: Most Wanted," which launched in 2020, and "FBI: International," which followed in 2021. While the parent series focuses on threats to New York City and the country as a whole, "FBI: Most Wanted" focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which goes after individuals on the FBI's Most Wanted list (via IMDb).

Despite its relatively short run, the show has seen a number of characters depart "FBI: Most Wanted." One of the most prominent exits is Agent Clinton Skye (played by Nathaniel Arcand), who moves to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Agent Ivan Ortiz (played by Miguel Gomez) takes Agent Skye's place on the team and becomes a prominent character throughout Seasons 2 and 3. Fans of the show, however, were no doubt surprised by Agent Ortiz's big decision in the Season 3 finale. On the episode, titled "A Man Without a Country," Ortiz opts to leave the Fugitive Task Force and decided to return to Los Angeles due to his father's worsening health. This development was written in tandem with Gomez's exit from the series (via Deadline).

"FBI: Most Wanted" has now found its newest cast member, a familiar face to "Chicago Fire" fans, to join the show in Season 4.