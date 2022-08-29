The Black Phone Short Story Writer Joe Hill Explains Where The Seeds Of The Dark Tale Were Planted - Exclusive

Joe Hill wrote the short story for "The Black Phone" 15 years ago, so he's understandably tentative when asked how he came up with the idea. Still, memories from his childhood point to its origins.

"I was struggling to remember the genesis of the story, and it did strike me about six months ago," Hill shared. "I grew up in Bangor, Maine, and I lived in an old, renovated Victorian, a big 19th-century house, and it had one of these crazy horror movie basements, where some of the floor's cement [and] some of the floor's dirt ... There was a phone down there. There was a phone in one of the rooms, a disconnected phone attached to one of the walls, and I remember even as a child thinking if that phone ever rang, I'd run screaming."

Hill believes his childhood contemplations about that disconnected phone must have stuck with him and somehow led him to write the short story, although he can't specifically remember if he was thinking about the real-life phone when he penned "The Black Phone" so many years ago.

"That has to be the genesis of the story," Hill mused. "Did I remember that when I wrote the short story? Was that ever on my mind? I don't know if it was. It was so long ago that I can no longer [remember]. And you have to remember that I probably spent less than a month working on the story. I'm sure I wrote the first draft in 10 days."

Whether it was in the front of Hill's mind or not, centering his dark tale around a disconnected phone led to a compelling and singular story that, on both the page and the screen, is equal parts intriguing and unnerving.

"The Black Phone" is now available on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD.