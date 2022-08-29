A Bizarre Incident Forced The Apple TV+ Series Lady In The Lake To Switch Locations

On August 26, "Lady in the Lake" had to switch locations in a hurry when members of the production were threatened with gun violence (via Deadline). According to the police, a number of threatening people were involved and that the incident happened during filming. The men reportedly threatened to shoot someone and wanted money from the production — a sum of $50,000, per The Baltimore Banner.

"The leaders of the production decided to err on the side of caution and reschedule the shoot after they found another location," Baltimore P.D. spokesperson James Moses said of the incident.

According to production studio Endeavor Content's statement, the incident happened on location before cast and crew arrived, and involved two men who threatened the production's driver with a firearm. Regardless, it appears that no money changed hands, and that the production will proceed as planned — albeit with an upgrade on the safety front.

"The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured," the studio's statement read. "Production will resume with increased security measures going forward."

The studio's statement also praised the overall experience of working in Baltimore, and confirmed that the work on "Lady in the Lake" will continue in the area.