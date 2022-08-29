A Bizarre Incident Forced The Apple TV+ Series Lady In The Lake To Switch Locations
One of the many interesting projects heading toward Apple TV+ is "Lady in the Lake," a 1960s-era drama miniseries starring Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, and "Stranger Things" and "Inside Job" star Brett Gelman. Based on a novel by Laura Lippman, the series stars Portman as a housewife who develops an interest in journalism, and starts looking into two deaths in the area — both of which are based in real-life incidents and received very different media attention, per CBS News.
The events of the show take place in Baltimore, which is also where the filming began in late April. Now, as anyone who's watched "The Wire" knows, Baltimore can be a dangerous place. Apparently, this can extend well beyond the realm of fiction, as the makers of "Lady in the Lake" recently found out. Let's take a closer look at the bizarre incident that forced the Apple TV+ series to switch locations.
Armed men threatened and blackmailed the production
On August 26, "Lady in the Lake" had to switch locations in a hurry when members of the production were threatened with gun violence (via Deadline). According to the police, a number of threatening people were involved and that the incident happened during filming. The men reportedly threatened to shoot someone and wanted money from the production — a sum of $50,000, per The Baltimore Banner.
"The leaders of the production decided to err on the side of caution and reschedule the shoot after they found another location," Baltimore P.D. spokesperson James Moses said of the incident.
According to production studio Endeavor Content's statement, the incident happened on location before cast and crew arrived, and involved two men who threatened the production's driver with a firearm. Regardless, it appears that no money changed hands, and that the production will proceed as planned — albeit with an upgrade on the safety front.
"The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured," the studio's statement read. "Production will resume with increased security measures going forward."
The studio's statement also praised the overall experience of working in Baltimore, and confirmed that the work on "Lady in the Lake" will continue in the area.