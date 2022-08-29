The Invitation And Legacies Actor Thomas Doherty Explains Why He Can't Stay Away From Vampires - Exclusive

There's no denying that "The Invitation" doesn't fall into the trope of having women completely forget who they are in pursuit of a vampire love interest. Nathalie Emmanuel explained, "What's different about this kind of telling of a vampire story is the way that the whole production of entrapping her makes her question herself."

Of course, Evie does struggle with staying true to herself amid the allure of Walter. "The way that she's gaslit throughout this whole film is ... We are talking about something that we see all the time in real life, like, 'Oh, I'm going to make you think that you are crazy,'" Emmanuel added. "She does [still] lose herself for a minute with him because he basically becomes everything she needs him to be. And she really falls for it, but in the moment where she's forced into this situation, she really fights back."

Oftentimes, if women don't advocate for themselves, no one else will — and that's precisely what Evie does. Emmanuel noted, "That's a sign of her being a modern woman and someone who has had to advocate for herself her entire life. It's a really fun spin on something, a landscape, that we're already so familiar with."

